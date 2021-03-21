Menu
Doris Scott Pirog
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
PIROG, Doris Scott, age 87, of Chester, went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul P. Pirog; and a brother, Lynwood R. Scott. She is survived by her children, Karen Berry (Mark); and son, David Pirog (Lisa); five grandchildren, Ashley Berry, Emily Pirog, Kristen Berry, Natalya Larson (Nick) and Christopher Felix (Jessica); and two great-grandchildren. Doris loved to travel, especially cruises. She enjoyed music and dancing. She was a homemaker and worked at Delta Graphic. Doris was a member of Greenwood Presbyterian Church. She also was a member of Chester Women's Club and Branch's Senior Citzens Club. The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at Bliley's Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road. A graveside ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 22, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, Va. 23831. Flowers are welcome, contributions may be sent to the World Wildlife Fund.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Mar
22
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences
Hilda Jones
March 24, 2021
Mt deepest condolences. Prayers to her family and loved ones!
Judy Hoover
March 24, 2021
