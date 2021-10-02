Menu
Doris Elaine Walton Roane
ROANE, Doris Elaine Walton, 95, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021. Doris is survived by her son, C. Dean Roane; daughter-in-law, Linda C. Roane; grandson, Travis Lee Roane; nieces, Linda Walton Alley and Sheryl Walton; and grandniece, Katie Alley Norwood. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in Poroporone Baptist Church, 30071 The Trail, Shacklefords, Va. 23156. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The family kindly requests that those in attendance adhere to COVID-19 protocols of masking and social distancing. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel in Saluda, is assisting the Roane family.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Poroporone Baptist Church
30071 The Trail, Shacklefords, VA
To the family, I would like to extend my condolences to you. Losing a loved one in death breaks our heart. Please know that you can find comfort and strength in God. Isa. 41:10 says he will hold on to you with his right hand of righteousness. Cherish the loving memories.
VM
October 3, 2021
