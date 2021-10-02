ROANE, Doris Elaine Walton, 95, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021. Doris is survived by her son, C. Dean Roane; daughter-in-law, Linda C. Roane; grandson, Travis Lee Roane; nieces, Linda Walton Alley and Sheryl Walton; and grandniece, Katie Alley Norwood. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in Poroporone Baptist Church, 30071 The Trail, Shacklefords, Va. 23156. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The family kindly requests that those in attendance adhere to COVID-19 protocols of masking and social distancing. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel in Saluda, is assisting the Roane family.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2021.