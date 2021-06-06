Menu
Doris Carol "Nanny" Tillman
1942 - 2021
TILLMAN, Doris Carol "Nanny", 78, of Richmond, gained her wings June 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Tillman; parents, Richard L. and Dorethea Easley Tyler; daughter, Janet McClain; grandson, Michael McClain. Surviving are her children, Debra Copeland, Jacqueline McClain, Deloris Jeffries (Walter Jr.) and William McClain (Terri); 16 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, 33 great-great-grandchildren, three sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends; two devoted friends, Richard Smith and Rob Hudson. Mrs. Tillman retired from Philip Morris. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
June 16, 2021
Debra, Jackie and Boo, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your Mom. Even though we haven;t seen each other in a long while, we all go way way back. You all have my sincere condolences. May the Lord hold and comfort each of you in the coming days.
Walter R. (Bobby) Cox Sr (804-901-3610)
Friend
June 13, 2021
We all belong to God and to God is our final return...So glad God allowed our paths to cross...I will treasure the friendship forever. May Almighty God give comfort to the family, and may the departed soul R.I.P. peace&love from Zakka Ali & family
Rosetta Syed
Friend
June 12, 2021
Words cant express what you meant to me, I will always miss my "Sweet Lady".-Rob
Rob Hudson
Friend
June 12, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Your sister´s from NJ, Margaret, Judy and Michelle.
Michelle
Family
June 11, 2021
