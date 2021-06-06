TILLMAN, Doris Carol "Nanny", 78, of Richmond, gained her wings June 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Tillman; parents, Richard L. and Dorethea Easley Tyler; daughter, Janet McClain; grandson, Michael McClain. Surviving are her children, Debra Copeland, Jacqueline McClain, Deloris Jeffries (Walter Jr.) and William McClain (Terri); 16 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, 33 great-great-grandchildren, three sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends; two devoted friends, Richard Smith and Rob Hudson. Mrs. Tillman retired from Philip Morris. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 12, 2021.