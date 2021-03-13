WADE, Doris Lee Shope "Nana", went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021, surrounded by her five children and multiple grandchildren. She was born on June 29, 1935 in Richmond, Virginia, where she spent her life.
As a devout Catholic, she was a lifetime member at St. Paul's Catholic Church.
Being with family was her favorite place to be. She was much more than "Nana" to many. Nana loved chatting with friends and family whether over the phone or over a good meal. She was the go-to phone call for all that knew her, and to know her was to love her.
Nana was preceded in death by the love of her life, Leo Cullen Wade, whom she is joyously reunited with. She is survived by her children, Michael (JoAnn), George (Vicki), Jean (Jack), Charles (Hunter) and Beth (Cole); and her grandchildren, George (Emily), Niki, Jessica (Jamie), Natalie, Billy, Courtney, Allie (Aaron), Ashley (Ashley), Kate (Connor), Wade, Cullen, Dylan, Megan and Abby; and her great-grandchildren, Michael, Betsy, Charlotte, Leo, Adeline, George, Declan, Quentin, Olivia and Gabriel.
The family welcomes friends at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., on Sunday, March 14, from 12 to 3 p.m. People will need to follow COVID restrictions of wearing masks and social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be privately held at 10 a.m Monday, March 15, at St. Paul's Catholic Church with the public welcome to view the livestream found at blileys.com
. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church, 909 Rennie Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.