Doris Lee Shope "Nana" Wade
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
WADE, Doris Lee Shope "Nana", went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021, surrounded by her five children and multiple grandchildren. She was born on June 29, 1935 in Richmond, Virginia, where she spent her life.

As a devout Catholic, she was a lifetime member at St. Paul's Catholic Church.

Being with family was her favorite place to be. She was much more than "Nana" to many. Nana loved chatting with friends and family whether over the phone or over a good meal. She was the go-to phone call for all that knew her, and to know her was to love her.

Nana was preceded in death by the love of her life, Leo Cullen Wade, whom she is joyously reunited with. She is survived by her children, Michael (JoAnn), George (Vicki), Jean (Jack), Charles (Hunter) and Beth (Cole); and her grandchildren, George (Emily), Niki, Jessica (Jamie), Natalie, Billy, Courtney, Allie (Aaron), Ashley (Ashley), Kate (Connor), Wade, Cullen, Dylan, Megan and Abby; and her great-grandchildren, Michael, Betsy, Charlotte, Leo, Adeline, George, Declan, Quentin, Olivia and Gabriel.

The family welcomes friends at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., on Sunday, March 14, from 12 to 3 p.m. People will need to follow COVID restrictions of wearing masks and social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be privately held at 10 a.m Monday, March 15, at St. Paul's Catholic Church with the public welcome to view the livestream found at blileys.com. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church, 909 Rennie Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bliley's - Central
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Mar
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Paul's Catholic Church
909 Rennie Avenue, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Oh Dot .. you are so loved and missed. We thank God that you were a part of our lives for so many years. Hugs and prayers for your beautiful family. betty evans and clan.
BETTY EVANS
Friend
March 7, 2022
Your family is in my prayers. You were truly blessed to have such a wonderful mother and Nana. Love and prayers Sally
Sally Harrison
March 16, 2021
Our sympathy to all her family and friends. Dot was an angel, and much loved .. she certainly was a blessing to our family, and we are deeply saddened to learn of her passing. May God be with you all during these sad days .. much love, hugs and prayers from the Evans clan.
Bob and Betty Evans
March 15, 2021
Dot was a special lady. I always enjoyed our conversations. She was never idle, always busy with friends and family. She certainly had a life well lived, and has definitely left a remarkable legacy. My prayers and sympathy are extended to her lovely family.
Lynda Vaughan
March 13, 2021
She was such a lovely person and a joy to see at mass every weekend. I will miss seeing her smiling face.
Dr. Christopher A. Brooks
March 13, 2021
I loved my time with her as someone who was getting her moving in therapy. She adored her family and was so proud of their accomplishments. She will be missed I am sure. What a blessing to have gotten to know her. Rest In Peace.
Angela Elmore
March 13, 2021
Prayers for the family. I´m so sorry for your loss.
Sheila Gervasoni
March 13, 2021
Rest in peace and love to all the family. Nonie
Nonie Zacharias Kusterer
March 13, 2021
gGod be with you, Doris. So loved on this earth!
Suzanne Miller Gallagher
March 13, 2021
