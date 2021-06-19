WENRICH, Doris Servais, 81, of Ruther Glen, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her home. She is survived by her husband, Willard R. Wenrich Jr.; three children, Esther Evans, Deborah Wenrich and Willard D. Wenrich; two brothers, Francois Servais and Fred Servais; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Bowling Green Chapel, 16397 Milford Street, Bowling Green, Va. 22427. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Bowling Green, Va. Sign register book online: www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 19, 2021.