Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris Servais Wenrich
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street
Bowling Green, VA
WENRICH, Doris Servais, 81, of Ruther Glen, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her home. She is survived by her husband, Willard R. Wenrich Jr.; three children, Esther Evans, Deborah Wenrich and Willard D. Wenrich; two brothers, Francois Servais and Fred Servais; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Bowling Green Chapel, 16397 Milford Street, Bowling Green, Va. 22427. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Bowling Green, Va. Sign register book online: www.storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bowling Green Chapel
16397 Milford Street, Bowling Green, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dave and Beth Rich
June 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results