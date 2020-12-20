WEST, Doris Williams, of Richmond, Va., passed away on December 8, 2020, at the age of 82, due to complications from COVID-19. She was born on January 3, 1938, in Richmond, Va. She is survived by her daughter, Nevin West Hartman (John); and grandchildren, Kathryn Mackenzie Hill (Daniel) and their daughter, Abigail and her son, Ian Matthew Hartman. She is also survived by her son, D. Craig West and his children, Hunter West, Lindsey West Traylor (Bryan) and Alley West. Known as Dot to many friends and Bama to her children and grandchildren, she led a fulfilling life. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and getting to know her great-granddaughter. Being out in her flower beds brought her much joy, as well as sewing/quilting and cooking. Her family will truly miss her smile, laugh and the love she shared with all of them, and times spent together. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.