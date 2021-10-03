MINOR, Dorothea Lowry, 91, of New Kent, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Minor Jr. She is survived by her son, Michael Minor; daughter, Leslie Minor; granddaughter, Alicia Minor; one great-granddaughter, three nephews and two nieces. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 7, from 12 to 4 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 8, at 11 a.m. at Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Northside Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.