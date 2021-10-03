Menu
Dorothea Lowry Minor
MINOR, Dorothea Lowry, 91, of New Kent, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Minor Jr. She is survived by her son, Michael Minor; daughter, Leslie Minor; granddaughter, Alicia Minor; one great-granddaughter, three nephews and two nieces. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 7, from 12 to 4 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 8, at 11 a.m. at Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Northside Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oct
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Washington Memorial Park
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike and Leslie during this difficult time. Aunt Dot was a very sweet lady and she will be greatly missed.
Jimmy & Shelby Minor
October 8, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Kaye Sirles
October 4, 2021
