Dorothy Ann Walker
WALKER, Dorothy Ann, 68, of Richmond, earned her heavenly wings on September 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lakiesa M. Walker. She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted partner and best friend, Alphonzo Christian Jr.; brothers, Peter M. Smith Jr. (Cleola) and Douglas R. Smith (Katrina); sister, Gloria I. Johnson; godson, Dabar O. Scott; devoted friends, Crystal Foster, Sylvia Grooms and Joyce I. Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2020.
