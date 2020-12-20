Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy W. Barnes
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
BARNES, Dorothy W., passed away on December 18, 2020. A private family gathering will be on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 2801 Old Gun Rd., Midlothian, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Memorial Gathering
11:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Dec
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Bethlehem Baptist Church
2801 Old Gun Rd, Midlothian, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Rip !!! (Mrs. Diane Winston Jones) Mt.Nebo neighbor you were kind to my family thru the years in the past
Diane jones
December 22, 2020
RIP Aunt Dorothy W.Robinson Barnes,fond memories of you as a little boy and I had better put your paper back in place at 214 Carnation Street! Say hello to uncle Raymond Robinson,big ma Helen Robinson and Vaden Robinson Sr. Love Vaden Robinson Jr.
Vaden Robinson Jr.
December 22, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about her passing. The family is in our thoughts and prayers.
The Gaskin Family
December 20, 2020
The "Woolridge Family Circle" is no longer broken. My great grandparents, Dea. Frank & Mrs. Ada B. Woolridge, Sr.´s beloved daughter, (Aunt) Ms. Dorothy Barnes is now home safe in the arms of Jesus.
Honey Weaver/ Mrs. Catherine Rollins Weaver
December 20, 2020
Deepest sympathies to the family over Miss Dorothy´s passing. Miss her wonderful singing voice and bright smile. With love from the Bassard family
Rev. Kathy Bassard
December 20, 2020
The memory of you will never be forgotten. We will continue to wear well!!! Your love for the Lord showed in everything you did. You will be missed.
Rev. & Rev .Ethyel &Geneva Coleman
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results