BARNES, Dorothy W., passed away on December 18, 2020. A private family gathering will be on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 2801 Old Gun Rd., Midlothian, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Rip !!! (Mrs. Diane Winston Jones) Mt.Nebo neighbor you were kind to my family thru the years in the past
Diane jones
December 22, 2020
RIP Aunt Dorothy W.Robinson Barnes,fond
memories of you as a little boy and I had better put your paper back in place at 214 Carnation Street! Say hello to uncle
Raymond Robinson,big ma Helen Robinson and
Vaden Robinson Sr. Love
Vaden Robinson Jr.
Vaden Robinson Jr.
December 22, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about her passing. The family is in our thoughts and prayers.
The Gaskin Family
December 20, 2020
The "Woolridge Family Circle" is no longer broken. My great grandparents, Dea. Frank & Mrs. Ada B. Woolridge, Sr.´s beloved daughter, (Aunt) Ms. Dorothy Barnes is now home safe in the arms of Jesus.
Honey Weaver/ Mrs. Catherine Rollins Weaver
December 20, 2020
Deepest sympathies to the family over Miss Dorothy´s passing. Miss her wonderful singing voice and bright smile.
With love from the Bassard family
Rev. Kathy Bassard
December 20, 2020
The memory of you will never be forgotten. We will continue to wear well!!! Your love for the Lord showed in everything you did. You will be missed.