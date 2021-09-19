BROWN, Dorothy M., 88, of Powhatan, passed away peacefully at home with family on September 16, 2021. She was married to the love of her life, Robert L. Brown in July of 1950, who preceded her in death in November 1999. Also preceding were her parents, Alexander and Dorothy Mann; and sister, Marion M. Newton. She is survived by her cousin, Mrs. Karen Comet; her children, Robert "Larry" Brown (Cathy), Charles Alexander Brown and Dottie Sims (Tex); grandchildren, Richard Brown, Erin Brown, Chris Brown and Melissa Butler (Eric); great-grandchildren, Halie Jessie, Sims and Eben Brown and McKenna Grace Butler; nieces, Mary Woodley May and Linda Brown Rice; and nephew, Wayne Brown (Janice). She was a member of Old Powhatan Baptist Church, where she served singing in the choir and teaching the children. She was instrumental in starting the "Children's Church" and Celebration of Life meal after funeral services. She worked at Brown Chevrolet Olds with her husband and sons many years. She deeply loved her family and friends and will be greatly missed. A private graveside service will be held, officiated by Tom Keehan at Old Powhatan Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Powhatan Food Pantry, 2500 Batterson Rd., Powhatan, Virginia 23139. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 19 to Sep. 22, 2021.