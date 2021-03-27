BULLOCK, Dorothy Barlow Street, of Mechanicsville, died Thursday, March 25, 2021. She was born in Caroline County, December 18, 1921, to Lewis and Pearl Barlow. She resided in Caroline County for 22 years before moving to Baltimore for 56 years, before moving back to Richmond for her remaining years. In 1982, she retired from Ann Arundel County school system in Maryland. She was the widow of Harry O. Bullock and Charles F. Street. She was preceded in death by her son, Glenn Charles Street; two brothers, Francis M. Barlow Sr. and Lewis W. Barlow Jr.; and two sisters, Leona Barlow Carter and Shirley Barlow Minter; two brothers-in-law, Robert Carter and Kenneth Utz; and two sisters-in-law, Ethel Barlow and Verna Barlow. Mrs. Bullock is survived by her daughter, Faye Allam (Bob); three grandsons, Robert Allam (Kris), Bryant Allam and Scott Allam; 11 great-grandchildren, Greg (Krista), Lauren, Drew, Kyle (Eliza), Ryan (Meghan), Jake, Melanie (Colton), Lucas, Eric, Aiden and Saylor Allam; four great-great-granddaughters, Maggie, Caitlyn, Addison and Desiree; a stepdaughter, Joyce Davis of Wisconsin; and a stepgreat-grandson, James S. Davis of Wisconsin; three brothers, Henry (Nancy), Ray Barlow (Betty Ann) and Anthony (Evelyn); a sister, Iola Utz and a brother-in-law, James Minter. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Concord Baptist Church, 15625 Concord Road, Ruther Glen, Va. 22546. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Baltimore, Md. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
or the Wounded Warrior Project
. Condolences may be made at storkefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2021.