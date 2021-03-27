Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Dorothy Barlow Street Bullock
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street
Bowling Green, VA
BULLOCK, Dorothy Barlow Street, of Mechanicsville, died Thursday, March 25, 2021. She was born in Caroline County, December 18, 1921, to Lewis and Pearl Barlow. She resided in Caroline County for 22 years before moving to Baltimore for 56 years, before moving back to Richmond for her remaining years. In 1982, she retired from Ann Arundel County school system in Maryland. She was the widow of Harry O. Bullock and Charles F. Street. She was preceded in death by her son, Glenn Charles Street; two brothers, Francis M. Barlow Sr. and Lewis W. Barlow Jr.; and two sisters, Leona Barlow Carter and Shirley Barlow Minter; two brothers-in-law, Robert Carter and Kenneth Utz; and two sisters-in-law, Ethel Barlow and Verna Barlow. Mrs. Bullock is survived by her daughter, Faye Allam (Bob); three grandsons, Robert Allam (Kris), Bryant Allam and Scott Allam; 11 great-grandchildren, Greg (Krista), Lauren, Drew, Kyle (Eliza), Ryan (Meghan), Jake, Melanie (Colton), Lucas, Eric, Aiden and Saylor Allam; four great-great-granddaughters, Maggie, Caitlyn, Addison and Desiree; a stepdaughter, Joyce Davis of Wisconsin; and a stepgreat-grandson, James S. Davis of Wisconsin; three brothers, Henry (Nancy), Ray Barlow (Betty Ann) and Anthony (Evelyn); a sister, Iola Utz and a brother-in-law, James Minter. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Concord Baptist Church, 15625 Concord Road, Ruther Glen, Va. 22546. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Baltimore, Md. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Concord Baptist Church
15625 Concord Road, Ruther Glen, MD
Mar
28
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Concord Baptist Church
15625 Concord Road, Ruther Glen, VA
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
