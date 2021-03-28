Menu
Dorothy B. Chandler
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
CHANDLER, Mrs. Dorothy B., age 89, of Richmond, departed this life March 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Chandler Sr. She is survived by one daughter, Joyce Chandler; two sons, Herman Chandler Jr. (Cheryl) and Michael Chandler (Denise); five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Flornetta Worden, Celie Meredith and Margaret Gary; three brothers, William Brice, James Brice (Sheila) and Daniel Brice (Cathy); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one brother-in-law, Larry Murphy; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where the family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, and where funeral services will be held Monday, 11 a.m. Dr. Rodney Waller officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
VA
Mar
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
April 6, 2021
Herman, Mike, Joyce and family, my sincere condolences on your loss. Mrs. Chandler was such a sweet and kind person. Sending love and light to you all.
Michelle Johnson-Brown
March 29, 2021
SYMPATHY FROM THE LONG FAMILY
Patricia Jones
Friend
March 29, 2021
Condolences and prayers for thefamily
Bernitta young
March 29, 2021
To the Family: A great lady has finished her course. Rest assure she´s in the arms of God! Love, Rev. Holland
Reverend Annie Holland
March 28, 2021
