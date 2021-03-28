CHANDLER, Mrs. Dorothy B., age 89, of Richmond, departed this life March 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Chandler Sr. She is survived by one daughter, Joyce Chandler; two sons, Herman Chandler Jr. (Cheryl) and Michael Chandler (Denise); five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Flornetta Worden, Celie Meredith and Margaret Gary; three brothers, William Brice, James Brice (Sheila) and Daniel Brice (Cathy); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one brother-in-law, Larry Murphy; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where the family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, and where funeral services will be held Monday, 11 a.m. Dr. Rodney Waller officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Monday.