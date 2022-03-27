Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Brown Cosby
FUNERAL HOME
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 30 2022
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Shalom Baptist Church
Send Flowers
COSBY, Dorothy Brown, 91, of Mechanicsville, Va., gained her heavenly wings Monday, March 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 35 years, Edward Cosby; her parents, Luther and Lucille Brown; her sister, Nettie Milby; and her brother, Richard Brown. She is survived by her daughter, Becky Otey (Roy); her grandchildren, BJ and Wyatt and their father, Brian Otey; her sister, Elizabeth Cole (Haley); brother, Billy Brown (Lan); and numerous nieces, nephews; and friends, including her special caregivers, Robert Tapp and Richard Kokocinski. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Shalom Baptist Church, 8116 Walnut Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held immediately following at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Shalom Baptist Church
8116 Walnut Grove Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Mar
30
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Shalom Baptist Church
8116 Walnut Grove Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.