DRAFTS, Dorothy Talley, age 93, departed this life May 22, 2021. Born in Richmond, Va., to the late John Ernest and Caroline Talley, she graduated from public schools in Richmond, Va. and became a faithful member of St. John's United Holy Church. In 1992, she and her husband, Charles W. Drafts relocated to Gilbert, S.C. She is survived by her husband, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends will gather at the Lexington Memorial Cemetery in Lexington, S.C. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. On a future date, a memorial service will also be held, in Richmond, Va. For additional information, please contact Mr. Charles E. Talley at 804-347-1239.