Dorothy Talley Drafts
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
DRAFTS, Dorothy Talley, age 93, departed this life May 22, 2021. Born in Richmond, Va., to the late John Ernest and Caroline Talley, she graduated from public schools in Richmond, Va. and became a faithful member of St. John's United Holy Church. In 1992, she and her husband, Charles W. Drafts relocated to Gilbert, S.C. She is survived by her husband, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends will gather at the Lexington Memorial Cemetery in Lexington, S.C. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. On a future date, a memorial service will also be held, in Richmond, Va. For additional information, please contact Mr. Charles E. Talley at 804-347-1239.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Memorial Gathering
11:30a.m.
Lexington Memorial Cemetery
Lexington, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She and Mr. Draft managed the apts. where we lived after I got married. They were friends,neighbors and the occasional baby sitter for me in an emergency situation. Our entire apt. row were friends and I know they would all share their prayers of love, comfort and peace with Mr. Draft in this time.
patricia H Jordan
June 3, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
June 3, 2021
