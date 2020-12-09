DUNKUM, Dorothy Mann, 79, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2020. She was born November 30, 1941, the daughter of Reginald Lee Mann Jr. and Rachel Hopson Mann. Until her retirement, Dorothy worked for over 30 years at Fort Lee as a Plans and Operations Specialists. She taught Sunday school for 20 years at Ivey Methodist and was an active member of the United Methodist Women, serving in many roles. Dorothy is survived by her husband of 58 years, James Ellis Dunkum; brother, Reginald "Bubba" Mann III, wife, Donna; and sister, Nita Hammond, husband, Dewain. Dorothy adored her four children, Kelly (John) Higgs, Jim (Sandi) Dunkum, Crystal Regnery and Eric (Tammy) Dunkum. Her greatest loves were her eight grandchildren, Shelton (Amy) and Sarah Lyda, Austin and Delton Dunkum, Cameron and Colin Regnery, Jed and Kate Dunkum. She also adored her great-grandson, Dean, and kept close to her heart many cousins, nieces and nephews. Family was everything to her. The family will receive guests Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Chester Christian Church, 4330 Curtis St., Chester. You may also join the family in celebrating her life at a memorial service on Saturday, December 12, 2020, 1 p.m. at Chester Christian Church. We ask that guests wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude or to the Wounded Warrior Project
. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.