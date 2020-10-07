SCEARCE, Dorothy Grimes, The lovely Dorothy Grimes Scearce, born January 19, 1924, went to join her Heavenly Father and Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020. As she had wished, she left the world peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family and loving caregivers, Cherelle Scott and Martha Eanes; and friend, Peggy Lewis. She joins in heaven the many family members who preceded her, including her husband, Posey Harris Scearce; her son, Wayne Harris Scearce (Linda); son-in-law, James Fletcher Brandon; and best friend, Margaret Mullins. She is survived by her daughters, Joan Scearce Brandon and Gail Lee Schechter; grandchildren, Christopher Shawn Scearce (Diane), Kelly McDonald Barbour (Chad), Jeffrey Harris Brandon (Alla), Logan Ashley Scearce (Joel), James Fletcher Brandon IV (Claire), Whitney Morgan Medina (David) and Matthew Ryan Brandon (Mary). She leaves behind a legacy of many great-grandchildren, Alexander and Edan McDonald, Evan Scearce, Taylor and Jackson Miller, Andrew and Graham Brandon, Aiden and Scarlett Brandon, Sebastian and Lily Medina and Zachary, Jacob, Molly, Eli and Austin Brandon. Throughout her life, she served as an example of God's grace through her community involvement and her humility, compassion and generosity. She was a lifetime member of Westover Baptist Church, where she served as a Deacon; and as frequent Chair of the Hospitality Committee, where she graced the congregation with her culinary talents. Dot was also a longstanding member of the Chesmond Women's Club. She was happiest spending time with her family - both faith and blood, connecting with them, traveling and playing card games. She rarely lost. And everyone who had the privilege of knowing her was blessed by her presence. Services will take place at Westover Baptist Church on Thursday, October 8, 2020, with visitation at 11:45 a.m. followed by the funeral at 12:30 p.m. We will practice social distancing and masks must be worn inside the church. Graveside services for family only will follow. As befits her giving heart, she requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Westover Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.