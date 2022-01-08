HELFRICH, Mrs. Dorothy Jane Desmond "Dot", born in Russell County, Va., November 22, 1927, was the daughter of the late William E. And Erie B. Desmond. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Bruce Helfrich Sr.; surviving stepchildren are David W. Helfrich of Midlothian, Robert Bruce Helfrich Jr. of Virginia Beach and Nancy H. Pittman of Virginia Beach; daughter-in-law, Uschi Helfrich; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and cousins in N.C and N.J. Mrs. Helfrich was educated in the Russell County School System and was alumnus of the University of Mary Washington, Fredericksburg, Va., class of 1949.



At her request, funeral and burial arrangements will be private.



If desired, contributions may be made to the Richmind SPCA, the Tuckahoe Rescue Squad or a charity of personal choice.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2022.