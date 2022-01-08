Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Jane "Dot" Helfrich
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
HELFRICH, Mrs. Dorothy Jane Desmond "Dot", born in Russell County, Va., November 22, 1927, was the daughter of the late William E. And Erie B. Desmond. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Bruce Helfrich Sr.; surviving stepchildren are David W. Helfrich of Midlothian, Robert Bruce Helfrich Jr. of Virginia Beach and Nancy H. Pittman of Virginia Beach; daughter-in-law, Uschi Helfrich; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and cousins in N.C and N.J. Mrs. Helfrich was educated in the Russell County School System and was alumnus of the University of Mary Washington, Fredericksburg, Va., class of 1949.

At her request, funeral and burial arrangements will be private.

If desired, contributions may be made to the Richmind SPCA, the Tuckahoe Rescue Squad or a charity of personal choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.