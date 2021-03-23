Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy A. Jackson
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
JACKSON, Dorothy A., 72, of Richmond, died March 21, 2021. Surviving are her husband, Gennis L. Jackson Sr.; two daughters, Tawanda Hudson (Jon) and Marisa Bradbury (Russell); son, Gennis L. Jackson Jr.; four grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, three brothers, two sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Jackson was a devoted LPN-B. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, March 29, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 30 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Roscoe Cooper officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Live-streaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Mar
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I love you and miss you so much.
T Hudson
Family
August 2, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 28, 2021
To the family & friends of Dorothy Jackson, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Dorothy. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor her memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results