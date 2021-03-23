JACKSON, Dorothy A., 72, of Richmond, died March 21, 2021. Surviving are her husband, Gennis L. Jackson Sr.; two daughters, Tawanda Hudson (Jon) and Marisa Bradbury (Russell); son, Gennis L. Jackson Jr.; four grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, three brothers, two sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Jackson was a devoted LPN-B. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, March 29, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 30 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Roscoe Cooper officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Live-streaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 28, 2021.