Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Mae Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
W E Hawkes & Son Funeral Home - Blackstone
504 East Street
Blackstone, VA
JOHNSON, Dorothy Mae, 80, of Richmond, departed this life on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Kenneth W. Johnson Sr.; sons, Kenneth W. Johnson Jr. (Michelle) and Vincent Johnson (Gladys); six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; five sisters, Virginia Tucker (Jessie), Carrie Hobbs, Ella Bland, Josephine Baskerville (George) and Gloria Bland; other relatives and friends.

Remains rest at W. E. Hawkes & Son Funeral Home, 504 East St., Blackstone, where public viewing will be held Friday, December 18, from 12 to 7 p.m. Funeral services Saturday, December 19, at 12 p.m. at Holy Ghost Living Tabernacle, McKenney, Va. Interment Springhill Baptist Church, Blackstone.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
W E Hawkes & Son Funeral Home - Blackstone
504 East Street, Blackstone, VA
Dec
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Holy Ghost Living Tabernacle
McKenney, VA
Funeral services provided by:
W E Hawkes & Son Funeral Home - Blackstone
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by W E Hawkes & Son Funeral Home - Blackstone.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Kenny, I will keep your family in my prayers.
Keith Robinson
December 18, 2020
Deepest sympathy goes out to the Johnson family
Thelma Thompson
December 17, 2020
Love to mother Johnson family. She resting in the arm of Jesus
Rosalyn Wilson-Bagby
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results