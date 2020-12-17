JOHNSON, Dorothy Mae, 80, of Richmond, departed this life on Saturday, December 12, 2020.



She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Kenneth W. Johnson Sr.; sons, Kenneth W. Johnson Jr. (Michelle) and Vincent Johnson (Gladys); six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; five sisters, Virginia Tucker (Jessie), Carrie Hobbs, Ella Bland, Josephine Baskerville (George) and Gloria Bland; other relatives and friends.



Remains rest at W. E. Hawkes & Son Funeral Home, 504 East St., Blackstone, where public viewing will be held Friday, December 18, from 12 to 7 p.m. Funeral services Saturday, December 19, at 12 p.m. at Holy Ghost Living Tabernacle, McKenney, Va. Interment Springhill Baptist Church, Blackstone.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.