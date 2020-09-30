MANN, Dorothy "Dot", of Sandston, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the age of 91 years and nine and a half months (of which she was very proud). She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Mann; parents, Charles and Mildred Holmes Sr.; siblings, Charles Holmes Jr. (Gladys) and Ann Thurston. She is survived by her brothers-in-law, Ben Thurston (Joyce) and Harvey A. Mann (Helen); two nephews, six nieces and numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Dot retired as a supervisor from the State Corporation Commission and was an active member of Antioch Baptist Church, where she served on the kitchen committee for many years. She was proud of working election polls and also of being a very dedicated Highland Springs High School "Springer" who started the first reunion committee for the Class of 1947 and continued to serve every year thereafter. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service on Thursday, October 1, beginning at 1 p.m., with the service at 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 3868 Antioch Church Rd. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, Wounded Warriors
