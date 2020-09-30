JOYNER, Dorothy Maria, 87, of Henrico, departed this life Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Joyner; parents, Frank and Lula Mae Bell; and 10 other siblings. She leaves to cherish her loving memory daughter, Willette Joyner; son, Almondo Joyner (Keisha); four granddaughters, Dominique, Raven, Amani and Hannah Joyner; nieces, nephews and a host of other family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., with a walk through visitation 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, with live streaming on the website. Entombment in Forest Lawn Cemetery.