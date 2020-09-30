Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dorothy Maria Joyner
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
JOYNER, Dorothy Maria, 87, of Henrico, departed this life Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Joyner; parents, Frank and Lula Mae Bell; and 10 other siblings. She leaves to cherish her loving memory daughter, Willette Joyner; son, Almondo Joyner (Keisha); four granddaughters, Dominique, Raven, Amani and Hannah Joyner; nieces, nephews and a host of other family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., with a walk through visitation 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, with live streaming on the website. Entombment in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
a loved one
September 29, 2020
There are no words to express my sorrow. Take care of yourself. If there is anything I can do, let me know. Love, Charles
Charles H. Stancil
September 29, 2020