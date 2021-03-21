MARTIN, Dorothy V., 96, of Mechanicsville, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021. She was the widow of William Earl Martin. Mrs. Martin retired from Duplex Envelope Company. She is survived by a daughter, Barbara Tate; one granddaughter, Jean Greenwood; one great-granddaughter, Amanda Waddell (Alex); and three great-great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Jemma and Bentley. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Affinity Funeral Service – Mechanicsville Chapel, 8074 Mechanicsville Trnpk., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Gethsemane Church of Christ Cemetery in Mechanicsville. Online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2021.