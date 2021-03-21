Menu
Dorothy V. Martin
MARTIN, Dorothy V., 96, of Mechanicsville, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021. She was the widow of William Earl Martin. Mrs. Martin retired from Duplex Envelope Company. She is survived by a daughter, Barbara Tate; one granddaughter, Jean Greenwood; one great-granddaughter, Amanda Waddell (Alex); and three great-great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Jemma and Bentley. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Affinity Funeral Service – Mechanicsville Chapel, 8074 Mechanicsville Trnpk., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Gethsemane Church of Christ Cemetery in Mechanicsville. Online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Mar
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Gethsemane Church of Christ Cemetery
Mechanicsville, VA
