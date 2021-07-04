MCEVOY, Dorothy Hallad, 93, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2021, surrounded by family. Dorothy was born on April 23, 1928, the youngest of seven children, in Plainfield, N.J., to Joseph Hallad and Sophie Chester Hallad, who were Slovakian immigrants from Austria Hungary in the early 20th century. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Joseph McEvoy. Those left behind to cherish her memory include her daughters, Patricia Bossler and Jeanette MacNamara; her son, Miles McEvoy; her sons-in-law, Charles Bossler and Steven MacNamara; and daughter-in-law, Ami Greenberg. She is survived by her loving grandchildren, Jessica (and husband, Bill), Matthew (and wife, Sandra), Emily (and husband, Tom), Andrew (and partner, Cassie), Sam (and wife, Kelli Mae), Jules (and wife, Katie), Basil (and wife, Aleah); and 11 great-grandchildren.
Mom was full of positive energy, delighted to meet and make new friends and recognized the light in everyone she met. She was raised in Plainfield, N.J. She worked as an office assistant in New York City as a young woman and continued in that career off and on throughout her working life. Dorothy raised her family in Cinnaminson, N.J., where she loved gardening, music (she was a Sweet Adeline), dancing (always first on the dance floor) and playing bridge. She loved the beach and bringing the family together there for many summers. After retirement, she and Dad moved to Hagerstown, Md., where she became an accomplished watercolor artist, painting beautiful flowers and many "en plein air" scenes of the rural western Maryland countryside. She volunteered at the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts and the Miller House Museum in Hagerstown, Md., where she met many of her best friends. She loved to travel and had fond memories of trips to Italy, Hawaii, England and Germany. She moved to Richmond, Va., in 2019 to be closer to family.
Special thanks to Manorhouse Assisted Living and Our Lady of Hope Health Center for their care and support. The family will receive friends at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Bliley's – Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. The memorial service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Visit blileys.com/obituaries
for details regarding virtual online attendance of the memorial service and to register online condolences. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association
or to the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts in her memory.
