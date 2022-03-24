MILLS, Dorothy Marie "Tiny", 69, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life Sunday, March 20, 2022, at home after a short battle with cancer surrounded by family. She is survived by her two sons, Tony Mills and Corey Shelton (Garlene); one daughter, Kyra LaMar (Antoine); four grandchildren, Alexis Shelton, Hannah Hepp, Marcus LaMar and Donovan Mills; four sisters, Ellen Robinson, Mary Parrish, Daisy Jackson (Theodore) and Barbara Ross; and a host of other relatives and friends.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 5 p.m. at Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Virginia 23063.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2022.