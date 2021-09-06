Menu
Dorothy Jonell Mitchell
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Fairmount Avenue
Richmond, VA
MITCHELL, Dorothy Jonell, 44, peacefully passed away on August 27, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by sisters, Angela Mitchell (Wilbert), Katie Pegram, Tara Jeffries-Faulk (Linwood) and Anna Squire-Smith; brothers, Joseph Mitchell (Shavette), James Mitchell and Timothy Mitchell (Lisa); as well as a host of nieces and nephews and other family members. The funeral service will be held at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., 12 noon Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Interment private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
6
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave., Richmond, VA
Sep
7
Service
12:00p.m.
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave., Richmond, VA
I am so sorry for your loss. Jonelle was an amazing woman and I feel blessed to have known her her for the time that I did. My condolences for her passing.
Morgan Miles
Other
September 7, 2021
May the wonderful memories you have of Jonell sustain you during this difficult time. Love to the family!! Avis
Avis Branch
Friend
September 7, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Chiles Funeral Home
September 6, 2021
