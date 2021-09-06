MITCHELL, Dorothy Jonell, 44, peacefully passed away on August 27, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by sisters, Angela Mitchell (Wilbert), Katie Pegram, Tara Jeffries-Faulk (Linwood) and Anna Squire-Smith; brothers, Joseph Mitchell (Shavette), James Mitchell and Timothy Mitchell (Lisa); as well as a host of nieces and nephews and other family members. The funeral service will be held at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., 12 noon Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Interment private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2021.