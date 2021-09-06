MITCHELL, Dorothy Jonell, 44, peacefully passed away on August 27, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by sisters, Angela Mitchell (Wilbert), Katie Pegram, Tara Jeffries-Faulk (Linwood) and Anna Squire-Smith; brothers, Joseph Mitchell (Shavette), James Mitchell and Timothy Mitchell (Lisa); as well as a host of nieces and nephews and other family members. The funeral service will be held at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., 12 noon Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Interment private.