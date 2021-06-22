Menu
Dorothy Lee Street Moore
MOORE, Dorothy Lee Street, 95, of Richmond, died June 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Moore Sr. Surviving are three daughters, Carolyn Street Johnson, Ivy Moore (Michael) and Angela Moore; three sons, Keith Street, Carlston (Crystal) and Larry Moore; host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four brothers, Henry Jr., Edgar Sr. (Beverly), Stewart and Raymond (Barbara) Street; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, June 29 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Roscoe Cooper III officiating. Rev. Henry A. Street III, eulogist. Interment Maury Cemetery. Live streaming and online guest book at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2021.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Chandra Marable
Other
June 28, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
June 28, 2021
