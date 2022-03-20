PRUETT, Dorothy Annette Slayton, was born on July 1, 1929 in Rockingham County, N.C. She went home to be with the Lord on March 15, 2022 at the age of 92, exactly three months after the death of her husband, David Franklin Pruett. Dorothy Annette graduated from Draper High School in 1947. She then went to Piedmont Bible College where she met her husband. They married in 1949 and their union was blessed with two sons and a daughter. She was a devoted wife of 72 years and a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother.
Dorothy Annette graduated from International Bible College. She began teaching school in 1965 at Warwick Christian School in Richmond, Va. and continued teaching school for the next 32 years, moving to Ocala, Fla. and Danville, Va. She also held the position of Principal and Assistant Principal. She received "Teacher of the Year" awards several times during her teaching career. She was the teacher that administrators trusted with children that had special needs. During her entire married life, she supported her husband's ministry as a self-taught organist and pianist, adult and youth music director, choir member and director, Sunday school teacher, children's church director, bus driver and any other position that was needed. Her lifelong love of teaching was demonstrated by her respect, dedication and commitment to education, changing the lives of all who knew her.
Dorothy Annette is survived by her daughter-in-law, Gina Pruett; daughter, Sharon Luck (David); son, Keith Pruett (Ida); grandchildren, Danielle Pruett, Marcus Pruett, Aaron ("Pete") Luck (Tamar), Dave ("David") Luck (Jennifer), Chris Luck, Melissa Miller (Will), Jonathan Pruett (Kayla); and great-grandchildren, JD Luck, Andrew Luck, Abbi Luck, Jack Luck, Ryan Luck, David Miller, Logan Miller, Anneliese Miller, Cooper Pruett, Nora Pruett; sister-in-law, Carol Slayton and devoted caregiver, Cathi Glasco.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Franklin Pruett; her son, Gary Pruett; parents, Jesse S. Slayton and Eva Bell McMillan Slayton; and her siblings, Annie Frances Slayton, George Marshall Slayton (Marian), Janie Pauline McBride, Jesse O'Ferrell Slayton (Elaine), Barbara Jean Ledford (Bob) and William Carl ("Buddy") Slayton.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m, Friday, March 25, 2022, at Riverside Baptist Church, 20057 Teman Road, Beaverdam, Va. 23015, followed by a reception. Procession to Signal Hill Memorial Park following the reception. Interment will be at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to your local church or Riverside Baptist Church. Online condolences can be made at blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.