Dorothy Jean Reynolds
REYNOLDS, Dorothy Jean, 76, of Richmond, Va., passed away on March 20, 2021, in Henrico Doctors' Hospital. Dorothy was born in Danville, Va. She moved to New York, N.Y. and worked for 23 years at the Journal of American Nursing as a proofreader. When she returned to Virginia, she came to live in Richmond with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Thelma Reynolds. Survivors include her sister, Nancy Minter (Carlton); nephew, James Minter; niece, Haley Duke (Andrew), all of Richmond; and her brother, Jerry Reynolds (Linda); nephew, Kevin Reynolds (Eliza); niece, Jill Pottgen (Will); grandnephew, Sean Pottgen; and grandniece, Nicole Pottgen. A memorial service will be held at a later date, due to the pandemic. Interment will be private. Memorials may be made to richmondspca.org. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2021.
Nancy, Carlton, James, and Hailey. So sorry for your loss. I enjoyed knowing Dorothy. I loved talking to her about growing up in Danville and about living in New York. I always loved that she (as your mother before her) became part of your household, how lucky for James and Haley to benefit from the love and wisdom she provided. She will be missed. Regards, Trish
Trish Cornett
March 23, 2021
