Nancy, Carlton, James, and Hailey. So sorry for your loss. I enjoyed knowing Dorothy. I loved talking to her about growing up in Danville and about living in New York. I always loved that she (as your mother before her) became part of your household, how lucky for James and Haley to benefit from the love and wisdom she provided. She will be missed. Regards, Trish

Trish Cornett March 23, 2021