REYNOLDS, Dorothy Jean, 76, of Richmond, Va., passed away on March 20, 2021, in Henrico Doctors' Hospital. Dorothy was born in Danville, Va. She moved to New York, N.Y. and worked for 23 years at the Journal of American Nursing as a proofreader. When she returned to Virginia, she came to live in Richmond with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Thelma Reynolds. Survivors include her sister, Nancy Minter (Carlton); nephew, James Minter; niece, Haley Duke (Andrew), all of Richmond; and her brother, Jerry Reynolds (Linda); nephew, Kevin Reynolds (Eliza); niece, Jill Pottgen (Will); grandnephew, Sean Pottgen; and grandniece, Nicole Pottgen. A memorial service will be held at a later date, due to the pandemic. Interment will be private. Memorials may be made to richmondspca.org
