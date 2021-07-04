RICE, Mrs. Dorothy Lunsford, 94, of Crewe, was called to her Heavenly Home, on July 1, 2021. She was the last surviving child of Ephfrom M. and Sarah Swicegood Lunsford. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Leo Rice. She is survived by her children, Thomas L. Rice (Emily), Ronald E. Rice (Sandy), and Cathy R. "Kitty" Dews (Chuck); six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; including one special niece, Eloise L. Senger. Dot retired from the Nottoway County School System, and was a member of Belfast Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 5, at the Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main Street, Blackstone. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Belfast Baptist Church, Crewe. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Belfast Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2169 Bible Rd., Crewe, Va. 23930.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.