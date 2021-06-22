RIPPY, Dorothy Florence Banet, 91, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away peacefully on June 19, 2021 at the home of her daughter in Amelia, Va. Born and raised in Floyd County, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Auguston P. and Anna Sarah Rice Banet. She resided in the Richmond area for the last 63 years and retired from Allied Chemical/Honeywell after 15 years of service. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, affectionally known as "Mamma" to her grandchildren and their friends. Her nurturing, kindhearted personality and wit made her a joy to be around. She often put the welfare of others above her own. She enjoyed traveling, visiting relatives back home in Ind., spending time with family and friends, gardening and helping others. She is survived by her son, Roger Rippy of North Chesterfield; daughter, Paula R Padgett (Joe) of Amelia; grandsons, Josiah Padgett Jr. of Amelia and Heath Padgett of Durham, N.C.; a brother, Richard Banet of Lanesville, Ind.; sister-in-law, Elsie Banet of Lanesville, Ind., as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Lawrence Clinton Rippy; granddaughter, Holly Renee Padgett; and brothers, Harold Lee, Raymond, Edmund Kendall and Donald Banet. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, Mass. 02451, or to a charity of your choice
. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2021.