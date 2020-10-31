VYE, Dorothy Ruth, 87, of Richmond, departed this life with her husband of 61 years holding her hand on October 26, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Born in Aldan, Pennsylvania, she was active in church, sports, Girl Scouts, AAUW and the League of Women Voters. She was a community leader and activist in education and environmental issues especially land use. She insisted on organic health food and read labels to avoid artificial colors and preservatives. While in high school, she was a majorette and played flute in the band, sang in the choir and was inducted into the National Honor Society. She earned a B.A. from Ohio Wesleyan and a Master of Education degree from Temple University. She played three varsity sports in high school and excelled in field hockey at the collegiate level. She was even invited to play in two National USA field hockey tournaments. While at Temple, she was the Head Women's Basketball Coach for two years. After leaving Temple, she continued her dedication to girl's sports as a basketball and field hockey coach and referee. She will be remembered for her lively, friendly nature. Preceded in death by her father, Earnest F. Miller; and mother, Marjorie M. Miller; sister, Barbara A. Miller; and brother, Kenneth W. Miller. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Lloyd J. "Bud" Vye; daughter, Laura J. Wright (grandsons, Daniel and Evan Wright); son, Andrew E. Vye (daughter-in-law, Carla Haack Vye). Services to be held online, livestreaming at Trinity United Methodist Church on November 2, 2020, at 2 p.m., https://www.trinityumc.net/memorial-service/
. Interment will follow later in Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, Pa., alongside her sister, Barbara. If you would like to dedicate a memorial in Dorothy's name, please do so to the AAUW Fund at https://www.aauw.org
. American Association of University Women is a 135-year-old non-profit which helps to promote economic equity for girls and women. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.