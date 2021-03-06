SAUNDERS, Dorothy Willard Baird, of Franklin, passed away on March 4, 2021, in her home on Southampton Road at the age of 92. Mrs. Saunders was born April 7, 1928, in Brunswick County, Virginia (Gasburg), to the late Roosevelt B. and Grace Willard Bowen Baird.Mrs. Saunders graduated from business school in Richmond in 1950. In 1950, she and her late husband Charles Mahlon Saunders Jr. came to Franklin, where she worked in the sales department at Union Camp. She called Franklin her home for over 70 years. She loved Franklin and especially her church. She had been a member of Franklin Baptist Church since 1950. She was very active in all church activities. She taught Sunday school when her children were small. She was a member of its Faithful Workers Class and served as a teller for the church. After raising her three children, she went to work for the City of Franklin in the Treasurer's office for over 23 years. She eventually became the Treasurer for the City of Franklin. She was proud to serve her "home," the City of Franklin. She was a member of the Treasurers' Association of Virginia. Dorothy enjoyed her Faithful Workers Sunday School Class, Sharon James' bible study and attending church activities. She was an avid Virginia Tech Hokie supporter, traveling to Blacksburg for every home football game for other 35 years. She enjoyed her Bridge clubs with her Franklin friends. She and her late husband along with family and friends traveled to all 50 states.Dorothy was predeceased by her late husband, Charles Mahlon Saunders Jr.; her parents; and a brother, Lanier Mantlebirth Baird. She is survived by her sons, Charles Mahlon Saunders III and wife, Nora, of Midlothian, Va. and Jeffrey Baird Saunders and his friend, Cheryl Turner, of Franklin; and a daughter, Sherrie Freeman. She is survived by three grandchildren, Michael Brandon Saunders and William Mahlon Saunders of Midlothian, Va. and Jacob Freeman. A special thanks to Cynthia Britt, Sheila Gardner, Linda Hill, Dorothy Boone, Ernestine Ridley, Beth Seymour, Carol Warren and all other caregivers that assisted her the last several years.The family will receive friends prior to the service at Wright Funeral Home Sunday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and the graveside service with be held in Poplar Spring Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 7. The family requests that everyone adhere to social distancing guidelines. Memorial donations can be sent to Franklin Baptist Church.