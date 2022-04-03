Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy "Dotty" Shepard
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
SHEPARD, Dorothy "Dotty", 88, left this life peacefully Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Dotty was born on October 22, 1933 in Abingdon, Va. She attended Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn. before transferring to MCV Nursing School, where she met her future husband, Felix Eugene Shepard Sr. They married August 22, 1956 and spent 65 years together seeing the world, spreading God's love and raising their family. Dotty had a long career in nursing, retiring after more than 20 years as Night Nursing Supervisor at The Virginia Home. Dotty, along with her husband, was a charter member of Huguenot Road Baptist Church, where she leaves behind many close friends. She was very active in local, state and international missions; recently being honored by the rededication of the WMU group as "The Dotty Shepard Circle." Dotty was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Rochelle Mason; and her sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Mashburn. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Dr. Felix E. Shepard Sr.; her children, Gene, Maria (Bud) and Scott (Karen); her granddaughters, Jane (Joe), Felicia, Susanna, Gillian and Joplin; along with many faithful friends. The family would like to thank the medical group at Johnston-Willis Hospital, who provided care to her during her illness. We would also like to show our appreciation for all the support given by our HRBC family. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 9 at 11 a.m. at Huguenot Road Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the HRBC International Missions Fund. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral

homehuguenot.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.