SHEPARD, Dorothy "Dotty", 88, left this life peacefully Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Dotty was born on October 22, 1933 in Abingdon, Va. She attended Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn. before transferring to MCV Nursing School, where she met her future husband, Felix Eugene Shepard Sr. They married August 22, 1956 and spent 65 years together seeing the world, spreading God's love and raising their family. Dotty had a long career in nursing, retiring after more than 20 years as Night Nursing Supervisor at The Virginia Home. Dotty, along with her husband, was a charter member of Huguenot Road Baptist Church, where she leaves behind many close friends. She was very active in local, state and international missions; recently being honored by the rededication of the WMU group as "The Dotty Shepard Circle." Dotty was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Rochelle Mason; and her sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Mashburn. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Dr. Felix E. Shepard Sr.; her children, Gene, Maria (Bud) and Scott (Karen); her granddaughters, Jane (Joe), Felicia, Susanna, Gillian and Joplin; along with many faithful friends. The family would like to thank the medical group at Johnston-Willis Hospital, who provided care to her during her illness. We would also like to show our appreciation for all the support given by our HRBC family. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 9 at 11 a.m. at Huguenot Road Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the HRBC International Missions Fund.