Dorothy Mae Slatner
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
SLATNER, Dorothy Mae, 98, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on October 1, 2021. Born on May 18, 1923 in Goochland County, she is survived by her children, Nita, John and wife, Irene, Linda and husband, Howard, Mike and wife, Sherrie and Doreen; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Lillian and Margaret. She was preceded in death by brothers, Jack and Lee; and sisters, Lucy, Molly and Cora. Her life revolved around her family and she loved cooking, crocheting and reading good books. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's – Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave. The family respectfully requests that face masks be worn during these events. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Family Services in Richmond, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Oct
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Oct
7
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
12609 Patterson Ave, VA
