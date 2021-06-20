SUESS, Dorothy Ellen, 93, passed away surrounded by her family on June 9, 2021. She was born and raised in Richmond, Va. Dorothy went to secretary school in Washington, D.C. and had a long career as a legal secretary. She raised six children while traveling the country as a military wife. Dorothy was known for her strength, tenacity and generosity. She loved singing with the Sweet Adelines and advocating for women's rights. Dorothy was a fighter for what she thought was right and you knew where she stood. She was always there when you needed her. After retirement, she returned to her roots in Richmond, where she loved to paint, play bingo and slot machines, listen to music and spend time with family.



Dorothy is survived by her sister, Betty Lou Jinnett; her children, Jack (Debby) Suess, Patricia (Victor) Loun, Robert (Elizabeth) Suess, William (Charlene) Suess, Donna (Earl) Lett, Barbara (Randy) Vaughn; 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, four greatgreat-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, William Julian and Mollie Bettie Wash Bowles; granddaughters, Laura ChamnessSuess and Laura Suess Moore; and great-granddaughter, Sophia Katlyn Tyburski. The family would like to thank the Sisters, nurses, caregivers, therapists and staff of Little Sisters of the Poor for many years of loving care. Dorothy will forever be in our hearts. Funeral service will be held at Saint Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, Va., on July 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. A private graveside service will be held for the family at Riverview Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.