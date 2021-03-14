Menu
Dorothy C. Taylor
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
TAYLOR, Dorothy C., 95, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 12, 2021. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Luther Taylor; parents, Joe Henry Clements and Iretta Clements; sisters, Essie Nisbet, Mary Hollis and Betty Delida Johnson; and brothers, Junior Clements, Bill Clements, George Robert Clements and James Franklin Clements. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Ironbridge Rd. (Rte. 10), with her funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Her graveside service will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 6600 Greenyard Rd., Chester, Va. 23831. The family would like to thank The Guest House staff for their loving care of Dorothy.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Mar
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Mar
19
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Brenda, I want to send my condolences to you and your family. I am sending lots of prayers and hugs your way!
Becka Dodson and Family
March 15, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
March 14, 2021
