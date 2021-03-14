TAYLOR, Dorothy C., 95, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 12, 2021. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Luther Taylor; parents, Joe Henry Clements and Iretta Clements; sisters, Essie Nisbet, Mary Hollis and Betty Delida Johnson; and brothers, Junior Clements, Bill Clements, George Robert Clements and James Franklin Clements. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Ironbridge Rd. (Rte. 10), with her funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Her graveside service will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 6600 Greenyard Rd., Chester, Va. 23831. The family would like to thank The Guest House staff for their loving care of Dorothy.