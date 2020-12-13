THACKER, Dorothy Vaughan, 87, of Midlothian, Va., a loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was born on July 26, 1933, in Henderson, N.C. She was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Thacker; and parents, Willie and Addie Vaughan. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah T. Blackmon, Yvonne T. Sarlo, Sharon T. Whiting and Lisa T. Lamberson; sons-in-law, Mark E. Whiting and Michael J. Lamberson; grandchildren, Caitlin E. Sarlo, Andrew T. Sarlo, Matthew E. Whiting, Colin J. Whiting, Sydney C. Whiting, Luke A. Lamberson and Megan L. Lamberson; as well as other relatives and friends. She grew up in Henderson, N.C. and later moved to Richmond, Va. Dot, along with her late husband, James T. Thacker, founded Cii Service in 1964. The family is most appreciative and grateful for the continued loyalty and dedication of the many long time Cii team members. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and loved ones, most especially her grandchildren. She appreciated every moment she spent with them. She instilled in us all a strong sense of family and love. She greatly impacted our lives, and we will forever cherish the memories and traditions. Her kindness, humor and love will be sorely missed. The family wishes to thank all of the wonderful medical staff at Virginia Cancer Institute, Commonwise Home Care (Aretha, Stephanie, Amanda, Evelyn and Jae) and Bon Secours Hospice (Michelle, Kay and Kim) for their love and support. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, Richmond, Va. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Bliley Funeral Homes' Central Chapel, 3801 Augusta Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, Mass. 02241-4238.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.