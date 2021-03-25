Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Bottoms Turner
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
TURNER, Dorothy Bottoms, 91, of Richmond, born to the late Raymond A. Bottoms and Louise Bottoms, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John W. Turner. Dorothy worked as a self-employed hairdresser. She was a member of Oakwood Memorial Baptist Church and was affiliated with various church and senior groups. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Linda McKittrick (Tom); grandchildren, Karen Bolton (John) and Michael McKittrick (Alexis); and great-grandchildren, Laura McKittrick, Sadie McKittrick and Audrey Bolton. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
A beautiful sound inside and out. Blessings of peace to her friends and family .
Robin Hermann
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results