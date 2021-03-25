TURNER, Dorothy Bottoms, 91, of Richmond, born to the late Raymond A. Bottoms and Louise Bottoms, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John W. Turner. Dorothy worked as a self-employed hairdresser. She was a member of Oakwood Memorial Baptist Church and was affiliated with various church and senior groups. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Linda McKittrick (Tom); grandchildren, Karen Bolton (John) and Michael McKittrick (Alexis); and great-grandchildren, Laura McKittrick, Sadie McKittrick and Audrey Bolton. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.