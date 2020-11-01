Menu
Dorothy Virginia Ellett
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
ELLETT, Dorothy Virginia, born December 6, 1927, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucian Blake and Abbie Harper Ellett; as well as her siblings, Lucian Blake Ellett Jr., Marion Ellett Ellington, Elsie Elizabeth Ellett and Susan Ellett Hughes. Dorothy is survived by several nephews, nieces, as well as other extended family and friends. She was a longtime member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Mechanicsville. Services for Miss Ellett will be held in private by the family. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
October 29, 2020