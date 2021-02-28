J M Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. - Petersburg
102 South Ave
Petersburg, VA
WEST, Dorothy B. Robertson, departed this life on February 22, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memories: Langston B. Jr. (Barbara), Vivian, Paula, Anthony (Peggy), Foster (Deborah), Barney (Angela) and Raynard; one sister, Julia R. McGill; 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and three great-great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held noon, March 1, 2021, at First Baptist Church Centralia, 2920 Kingsdale Rd., North Chesterfield. Rev. Dr. Wilson E.B. Shannon, pastor and Rev. Dr. Juanita Harrison, eulogist. Interment in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Bethesda Baptist Church, 15800 Woods Edge Rd., South Chesterfield, Va. 23834, in memory of Dorothy B. West. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va. Watch the funeral services live online on our J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook Page.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
First Baptist Church Centralia -- watch the funeral services live online on our J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook Page.
2920 Kingsdale Road, North Chesterfield, VA
HAPPY NEW YEAR AUNTIE LOVE YOU!!!!
February 1, 2022
Love you auntie
December 9, 2021
Love you Auntie
November 11, 2021
Love you Auntie
October 15, 2021
Aunt Dot was a wonderful women filled with love,hope,light,and patience....She made sure everyone was Safe and made everyone happy with her presence....for months i couldn't say anything on here because i knew i would break down and cry so......i had to just wait a little while for the wound of her going into heaven slowly closed....everyone knew her as Aunt Dot but she was more than that she was a welcome women who say everyone as wonderful and amazing people....One of the most Valuable lessons she told me was that i would make it in this world if i tried my hardest and made sure that i attempted everything i wanted in life at least once....before saying that i could do it.....Back to topic i love you Auntie and i know that everyone who wrote a comment Loves you as well.....Thank you so much for everything you have done for me.....Thank you for raising me and teaching me to be happy and showing me what it was like to be a Proud African American Women With Praise and Power. -Love you
Your Great Niece NyNy
Family
October 15, 2021
To The Family of Mrs. Dorothy West
It was always a joy to see Mrs. West, usually at Bethesda and more recently at the luncheons at Metropolitan Baptist Church. She would always greet you with a smile. She will truly be missed. May God bless each of you and keep you in His care.
Dorcus Wiggins
Friend
March 7, 2021
LCHS Counseling Dept
March 5, 2021
Cousin Dorothy we love you snd will miss you, but your spirit lives with us forever. Yinestra, Nanette. and Marci
Marci Robinson
Family
March 4, 2021
To the West Family, thinking of you and praying for comfort. “Aunt” Dot touched my life in a special way. She was such an encourager to me and her warm smile will be truly missed. Thank you for sharing her with all of us! Much Love❤
Sharon Freeman
Friend
March 2, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Condolences to the Family
March 1, 2021
Barney, Doug and I are keeping you and your family in our prayers. I (Marcy) enjoyed talking with your mom when I would see her at Bethesda and she always greeted me with a smile. May GOD comfort all of you and always have your "Sweet Precious Memories" of her. Welcome To Your Heavenly Home Mother West.
Mr. & Mrs. Douglas(Marcelette) Rogers
Friend
March 1, 2021
To our sweet adopted Mother, Mother Dot, thank you for adopting us into the family in 1991. We will always cherish your love, wisdom and quality time we spent together. We will pick up where we ended last month praising and worshipping God, when we meet again in heaven. Love and prayers are going out to the entire family. Steve and Pam
Sr. Pastor Steven and Dr. Pamela J. Downing
March 1, 2021
To the family my thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. May God comfort and keep you . I know that she will always be a part of our hearts and definitely missed. "We love you Aunt Dot " sweet spirit .
Jasmine Harrison
Friend
March 1, 2021
To the West family, may God give you comfort and strength during this difficult time. Aunt Dot will be truly missed. She and I stayed in touch frequently. She often checked in on Harold and I too see how we were doing. Always providing words of wisdom and encouragement. We would always end our conversations with “I love you”. She will be forever in my heart. Rest In Peace Aunt Dot until we meet again.
Harold and Vanessa Turner
Friend
March 1, 2021
Praying for you during this time of loss.
Herman Bland
March 1, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Cassel Jones
Friend
March 1, 2021
You all have my deepest heart felt sympathy of the passing of your beloved mother. I will continue to keep
In my prays for the coming days
PearlTEmanuel
March 1, 2021
Dear West Family, Such a great servant has gained the greatest reward known to man. She is at home with God. May the Holy Spirit cover you in comfort."Aunt Dot deeply loved and deeply missed Tony,Corrine and Curtis Rowlette
Tony Rowlette
Family
March 1, 2021
To the Family, Aunt Dot will truly be missed. She was one of the most loving mothers on Woodsedge Road. I’ll always remember her beautiful smile. I pray that the Lord will grant each family member strength during this time and precious memories in the days ahead. Love, Sandra Smith
Sandra Smith
Friend
March 1, 2021
May your sweet memories and the Love of God bring you peace and comfort during this time.
Carolyn Friend Cobbs
March 1, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Dora Draper
Acquaintance
February 28, 2021
God bless the families and friends so sorry to hear about your loss love always Doris and Robbin Friend
Robbin Friend
Family
February 28, 2021
My condolences to your family, I am so sorry for your loss. Mrs. West was a wonderful women.
Dale Charles
Acquaintance
February 28, 2021
My condolences to the West Family....Aunt Dot/Mother West will be truly missed. She would always ask about my daughter and grandson. She had a radiant smile and so much wisdom. I was truly blessed knowing such a kindhearted woman. Thanks for so much knowledge and and wisdom you blessed me each moment we shared. You will be missed but never fotgotten, Angela Johnson, Chenea Johnson, and Caiden Adams.
Friend
February 28, 2021
Dear West Family. So sorry for the lost of your mother.
Sylvia Caldwell
Friend
February 28, 2021
To The West Family.. And so it is...a seat of honor will be held for Ms. Dorothy at Bethesda Baptist Church. I will miss her smile, her hug, and her voice of encouragement forever more.
Kerry Tucker Willie
Friend
February 28, 2021
To the West family....Mrs.Dorothy is now resting with Jesus. God always knows when it s time to come home. Sending you all prayers for grace to see you through. Liz and Leo Berry Sr. and the West Family
elizabeth berry
February 28, 2021
Sending our heart felt condolences to the West Family. Mother West will be remembered for her smile, and never once missed asking me about my family, calling them each by name. I was inspired by her steadfastness, her hymns that were song boldly and her unconditional love she displayed to my family. We're thankful for your life!!! Until we meet again Mother West. Albert and Alesia Thompson
Albert & Alesia & Aaron, Mica and grands Thompson
Friend
February 28, 2021
Beautiful smile and a loving heart. She will be missed.
Evelyn & James Franklin
Family
February 28, 2021
What a Blessing to have known Such a Wonderful Woman. So Thankful for her Kindness and Love over the Years. Aunt Dot will be missed!! Love You!!! Continued Prayers for The Family....
Amy Robinson
Family
February 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Amon and Lannie Gardner
Friend
February 28, 2021
Aunt Dot, there are no words to describe how much you will be missed. When Tony fist introduced us, you told me, “call me Aunt Dot” and then you gave me a warm, welcoming hug. Whenever I visited Bethesda, I always tried to make my way over to hug you or I would wave from across the aisle. Sometimes I’d be sitting in the truck finishing my coffee and I would see you pull up in your car. You’d get out and wave and I’d wave back. You were always smiling. There is a vacant seat at Bethesda but there is one that is now filled at the Lord’s table. Take your rest, beautiful Queen Mother. To the family, please know that we are praying for you during this time of transition.
Tony & April Hill
Friend
February 28, 2021
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family in your season of bereavement.
Anthony and Cynthia Brown, Sr.
Friend
February 28, 2021
Forever grateful for her unconditional love and encouragement. God bless the West family our continued prayers to all of you.
James and Cassandra Rawls
Friend
February 28, 2021
To the West Family..God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. PRAYERS FOR STRENGTH..LOVE Stephanie Brown.
Stephanie Brown
Friend
February 28, 2021
Beautiful soul, beautiful legacy. Love, hugs and prayers of comfort.
Tracy Briggs-Vassell
Friend
February 28, 2021
On behalf of Edward and Sharon Brooks and family we would to express our deepest condolences to the entire West family in the passing of your loved one ( Aunt Dot) mother. Please know that we are praying for God’s peace be upon each of you doing this most difficult time. Love Always! The Brooks Family
Edward & Sharon Brooks
Friend
February 28, 2021
With Deepest Sympathy To The West Family to hear of the lost of your Loved One, such a BEAUTIFUL SPIRITUAL PERSON!
Marilyn Friend Scott
Friend
February 27, 2021
To the family of "mom Dot', all who knew can understand and share your loss. To my family she always made us feel loved and kept us full of the "Best food ever." I will always reflecti on her wisdom and prompt ways of forgiveness. On our last visit, she told me"keep the best part of your body pure(my heart). I share that message with everyone I meet. My best memory I have is when I first met her, sharing her love of God. I named her a One of the Golden Girls of Faith. She will always be MOM DOT to us. Be strong knowing GOD is with you.
Michael, Barbara and Camesha Damico
Family
February 27, 2021
Dorothy West. One of the most amazing women I've ever known. Kind and loving. Always happy to see you when you visited. Always supportive and willing to help you if you needed her to. My life has been better for having her in it. I love this Lady so much and it hurts to say goodbye. Aunt Dorothy while many people especially family will miss you, you are now at peace. You are not alone because you have gone home to be with the Lord. Uncle Langston and host of other family and friends. Until we meet again I love you.
Glynis Jones-Matthews
Family
February 27, 2021
Heaven have gained another angel. May u RIP. The knight Family.
Margaret Knight
February 27, 2021
With deepest sorrow and sincere heart to hear of the passing of your mother. Truly Mrs. Dorothy West was a community Matriarch. Remembering seeing at the birthday gatherings for Mrs. Sarah Brown, greeting and smiling with everyone. Sharing wonderful life stories and wisdom. Mrs. Dorothy will be dearly missed and most definitely the love and joy she showed and gave to others. Take up your wings and fly away up yonder to the great sky above. Thank you for your Godly ways and love. Rest in peace.
With sincere sympathy,
Sophronia, Yvette & Sonia Pettiford
Sophronia Pettiford
Neighbor
February 26, 2021
Barney and the West Family. My condolences to each of you. There was never a time that I can remember when she didn't have a smile on her face. She had a beautiful spirit. A very kind lady. Always keep the memories close to heart. May God continue to bless you and keep you.
Brenda Haskell
Friend
February 26, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of the passing of Mrs. West. She was always a joy to see her and to hear her positive comments. A beautiful lady! She will be sorely missed. Our prayers and sympathy go out to the family.
Clifford & Margaret Thompson
Clifford E & Margaret Thompson Sr.
Neighbor
February 26, 2021
My sincere condolences go out to the entire West family, the Robinson family, the McGill family, and the Johnson family, all of whom will be touched by the lost of our precious loved one. Mrs. West was one of the last few original matriarchs of Bethesda Baptist Church. Cousin Dorothy will be truly missed. My heart is heavy.
Angela Brown
Family
February 26, 2021
My Condolences to the West Family, just remember all the great memories that you shared.
Zelda Tucker-Dugger
February 25, 2021
Hi everyone. Just heard about the passing of Ms Dorothy (I considered her and Ms Julia as my girlfriends). Had not seen them lately but always enjoyed talking to them. She will be greatly missed by so many. God Bless all of you. ❤❤
Mildred Talbert
Friend
February 25, 2021
Love and prayers as you mourn the passing of your dear loved one.
Carolyn McCray Thompson Herbert McCray
Friend
February 25, 2021
Miss Dottie, we are so sorry about the loss of your Mother. You spoke highly of her at work. I know you will miss her very much, but God will pull you through. Love Willie, Tammy, Christopher and Joshua
Willie Hines
Coworker
February 25, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Thermond and Otelia Thomas
February 25, 2021
Mom West will be missed by many, she was definitely a matriarch. Her legacy will live on in the lives of all those she touched & future generations to come. Praying God’s peace and strength for the family!
Paul & Faye Smith
Faye Smith
Friend
February 25, 2021
May precious memories sustain you and the peace of God be with you as you mourn the passing of one so dear.
Ernestine Wilson
February 25, 2021
Mrs. Dorothy B. West was a jewel ,she showed my family love, compassion, and encouragement. She and her sister always had a smile for everyone, and made you feel as if you were her family. Her children are truly blessed and they call her blessed. She was truly an example of GOD'S gift to us. I love and will miss you dearly as you journey to glory Mrs. Dorothy. Lester
Dr. A. Lester T. R. Edwards lll
Family
February 25, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Franceen Robinson
February 24, 2021
God has called one of his loving angles home to be with him. She will always be in my heart and the family in my prayers. Dorothy you will be missed by many.
Lisa Edmonds-West
Family
February 23, 2021
My sincere condolences to the West family. "Aunt Dot" will forever be in my heart and the hearts of all those who knew her. Rest In Peace.
Judy Coleman
February 23, 2021
"Blessed are they that mourn; for they shall be comforted." Sending heartfelt condolences to the West family on the passing of your mother. Hold on to the memories for they will always remain with you. Your mother was a beautiful woman of God who had a kind, nurturing spirit. As you begin to celebrate a life well-lived, know that you have an angel watching from above. "Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of memories." Praying God will give you comfort, strength, and peace during these difficult days ahead.
Mary Kelly
Friend
February 23, 2021
Sending my condolences to your family. Ms. Dorothy was adored by many and will never be forgotten.
"Like a bird singing in the rain, let grateful memories survive in time of sorrow."
Veralyn Taylor- Goode
Friend
February 23, 2021
Condolences and prayers to the West family. Mrs West will be surely missed. GOD BLESS
Alice and Charles Pyer
February 23, 2021
Our Condolences to the West Family. Good night my J.E.W.E.L - rest in peace, we will miss you, thanks for being a wise woman of God/friend - sharing your love with everyone you met. Take your rest Aunt Dot. . .