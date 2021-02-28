Aunt Dot was a wonderful women filled with love,hope,light,and patience....She made sure everyone was Safe and made everyone happy with her presence....for months i couldn't say anything on here because i knew i would break down and cry so......i had to just wait a little while for the wound of her going into heaven slowly closed....everyone knew her as Aunt Dot but she was more than that she was a welcome women who say everyone as wonderful and amazing people....One of the most Valuable lessons she told me was that i would make it in this world if i tried my hardest and made sure that i attempted everything i wanted in life at least once....before saying that i could do it.....Back to topic i love you Auntie and i know that everyone who wrote a comment Loves you as well.....Thank you so much for everything you have done for me.....Thank you for raising me and teaching me to be happy and showing me what it was like to be a Proud African American Women With Praise and Power.

-Love you





Your Great Niece NyNy Family October 15, 2021