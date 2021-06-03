Menu
Dorothy Johanna West
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
WEST, Dorothy Johanna, passed away April 28, 2021, two months shy of her 97th birthday. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Walter West; sister, Joan Ladd; and nephew, Jeff Ladd. She is survived by her daughter, Hon. Barbara J. Gaden; her brother, Jack West; nephews, Fr. Peter, Christopher (Carolyn) and Robert (Angela) West; and niece, Jody Sahaydak (Mark). She is also survived by devoted friends, Christiane and James Rogers and Beth and Greg Rappaport.

Overcoming a difficult childhood that began with losing her mother at age five, Dorothy became a successful runway and commercial model in her native New York City and taught modeling for many years at the Barbizon School. Later, with work for older models rare at the time, she became a medical secretary, but returned to modeling after retiring to Richmond to be near her daughter.

The family wishes to thank those at HCR Manor Care/Imperial who cared for Dorothy for so many years. Funeral arrangements are private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2021.
