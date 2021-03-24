WILLIAMS, Dorothy Jean Macon , departed this life March 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman C. Williams; and daughter, Marlene Macon-Flores. Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Jo Ann Davis and Deborah Macon; son, Johnnie L. Macon; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral services were held at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 30, 2021.