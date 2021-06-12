Menu
Deacon Dorth Plummer Edwards Sr.
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
EDWARDS, Deacon Dorth Plummer, Sr., 83, of Henrico, departed this life Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Lucille Edwards; children, Dari Johnson (Miguel), Shawne Zollar (James), Dr. Dorth Edwards Jr. (Linda); a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Celebration of Life 12 noon Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at St. Peter Baptist Church, 2040 Mountain Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Interment Mt. Vernon Memorial Park, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
To The Edwards Family: Sending our deepest sympathy, our Mom Mary W Bellamy is not here to give her condolences so from Myself n Warna , We love you all. Ms. Lucille I've known you all my life, I'm not good at this but yr in my prayers every night. Thank you for the love, nurturing and words of wisdom throughout my life. Myra E Bellamy.
Bellamy Family
Friend
June 19, 2021
So sorry to hear I have lost such a great loving and compassionate cousin. My heart is sad!! My phone number is +18048145937
Brenda Akins
Family
June 16, 2021
Our condolences and prayers for strength and comfort to the family during this difficult time
Rita Amaya- Oates (Clifton, III)
June 16, 2021
Please accept my deepest sympathies to the Edwards family on their profound loss of Mr. Edwards. He was a positive role model and strong influence on his family. Although his physical presence will be sorely missed by his family, the memories will remain everlasting in their lives.
Karel Wright
Work
June 16, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Virgie Randall
Other
June 16, 2021
Mr. Edwards has been a father figure and mentor to me since my early years growing up at Unity Baptist Tabernacle. A good, kind and spiritual man who will be truly missed by all. "Servant of God, well done".
Clifton Oates
Family
June 16, 2021
Servant of God well done, rest from thy love employ, the battle fought, the victory won, enter thy Master's joy. Soldier of Christ well done, praise be thy new employ, and while eternal ages run, rest in thy Savior's joy. I will always remember your work at Unity Baptist Tabernacle, Inc., 101 South Avenue, Mount Vernon, New York, especially the Joint Usher Board, Trustee Board, Scholarship Fund and the Church School Department. Your were always faithful in all of your assigned tasks. Your work will speak for you. One of the beautiful sights to be remember was when you, your wife Lucille, children Shaun, Dari and Dorth Jr., would come as a family to Sunday School. What a sight to remember to see the family come together for study. "Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it. (Proverbs 22:6). In addition, our friendship will always be remember for your home is my driving rest stop for food and relaxation until I reach my destination. I will cherish the memories that we shared in peace and happiness. Pleasant memories. Always Mattie Little
Mattie Little
Friend
June 15, 2021
And I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Write, Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labors, and their works do follow them Rev. 14:13 My heart is truly sadden to learn that the earthly journey of Deacon Dorth Edwards, Sr. has come to an end. During his sojourn in Mt. Vernon, New York, Unity Baptist Tabernacle Inc, affectionally referred to as the "God is Love Church" was where families not only worshipped together, but developed long lasting friendships. The Edwards family was that kind of family. Brother Dorth and I served together on the Trustee Ministry and also worked together in the Church School Ministry. His kindness and willingness to serve was expressed from the Annual Easter Egg Hunt for our young church school students to serving as the Maitre D at our Annual Scholarship Banquets. When the family relocated to Richmond, Virginia, our hearts were broken, however, we knew that whenever they traveled back to our city, we could always expect a visit to our church. This time, let us hold fast to the earthly memories and praise God for the well lived life on this side of the Jordan. Our hope is that the" peace of God , which passeth all understandings, will keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus."
Shirley Saunders Maurice - Mt. Vernon New York
Friend
June 15, 2021
My deepest sympathy for you and your family. Heaven is Blessed to have a faithful servant add his Heavenly Wings.
Anthony C. Hilton
Family
June 15, 2021
Shawne and Family, Sending you love and strength in this time of loss.
Theresa S.
June 15, 2021
Prayers and condolences to the Edwards Family. May God continue to comfort and keep you in His care.
Veronica Gillus
Other
June 15, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Edwards' family. Dea Edwards was well loved and will be truly missed.
Derbria Morris
Friend
June 14, 2021
Extending my condolences to you in your time of loss. Mr. Edward's was a child of God, a good friend and a great man. His presence will be missed.
Curtis D Oates
Friend
June 13, 2021
Condolences to the Edwards family.With deepest sympathy in this time of sorrow.
Bobby & Diane Dunham
Friend
June 12, 2021
