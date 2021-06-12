EDWARDS, Deacon Dorth Plummer, Sr., 83, of Henrico, departed this life Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Lucille Edwards; children, Dari Johnson (Miguel), Shawne Zollar (James), Dr. Dorth Edwards Jr. (Linda); a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Celebration of Life 12 noon Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at St. Peter Baptist Church, 2040 Mountain Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Interment Mt. Vernon Memorial Park, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2021.