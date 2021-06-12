And I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Write, Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labors, and their works do follow them Rev. 14:13 My heart is truly sadden to learn that the earthly journey of Deacon Dorth Edwards, Sr. has come to an end. During his sojourn in Mt. Vernon, New York, Unity Baptist Tabernacle Inc, affectionally referred to as the "God is Love Church" was where families not only worshipped together, but developed long lasting friendships. The Edwards family was that kind of family. Brother Dorth and I served together on the Trustee Ministry and also worked together in the Church School Ministry. His kindness and willingness to serve was expressed from the Annual Easter Egg Hunt for our young church school students to serving as the Maitre D at our Annual Scholarship Banquets. When the family relocated to Richmond, Virginia, our hearts were broken, however, we knew that whenever they traveled back to our city, we could always expect a visit to our church. This time, let us hold fast to the earthly memories and praise God for the well lived life on this side of the Jordan. Our hope is that the" peace of God , which passeth all understandings, will keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus."

Shirley Saunders Maurice - Mt. Vernon New York Friend June 15, 2021