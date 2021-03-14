BLOUNT, Dot Hill, 93, went home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Norman (Tee) Blount Sr.; children, Terri Harman, Norman Blount Jr., Tracie Nunn, Melodie Melton and husband, Hunter Melton; grandchildren, Rachel, Taylor, Daniel, Joshua and Emily; her loving sisters, Lea Fields and Nicky Bruce; and many nieces and nephews. There was nothing more important to Dot than bringing others to Christ and spreading His word. She used her life as a witness of love, forgiveness and giving as she felt the Lord asked of her. A celebration of Dot's life will be held Saturday, March 20, at 11 a.m. at West End Assembly of God, 401 N. Parham Road, Henrico, Va. 23229. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Missions Department, West End Assembly of God. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.