Dot Hill Blount
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
BLOUNT, Dot Hill, 93, went home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Norman (Tee) Blount Sr.; children, Terri Harman, Norman Blount Jr., Tracie Nunn, Melodie Melton and husband, Hunter Melton; grandchildren, Rachel, Taylor, Daniel, Joshua and Emily; her loving sisters, Lea Fields and Nicky Bruce; and many nieces and nephews. There was nothing more important to Dot than bringing others to Christ and spreading His word. She used her life as a witness of love, forgiveness and giving as she felt the Lord asked of her. A celebration of Dot's life will be held Saturday, March 20, at 11 a.m. at West End Assembly of God, 401 N. Parham Road, Henrico, Va. 23229. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Missions Department, West End Assembly of God. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
West End Assembly of God
401 N. Parham Road, Henrico, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Michael L.T. Perica
May 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results