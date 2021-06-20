ADAMS, Douglas Ted, 76, of Hopewell, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. Born in Brunswick, Ga., he was the son of the late Hollis Ted Adams and Pat Rust Adams. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Rebecca Hale Adams; daughter, Jenny Webb (Eddie); granddaughters, Christina Hottinger (Matt) and Katelyn Holtsclaw; grandson, Jordan Holtsclaw (Summer); great-granddaughters, Austyn, Skylynn and Charlotte; sisters, Holly Barnes, Linda Nelson (Steve) and Beth Hardin (Robert); numerous nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Lynda Phelps (Fred). Douglas proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Staff Sergeant from 1964 to 1969 during the Vietnam Conflict; he went on to work as a connector with Ironworker Local #28. He was a faithful member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Colonial Heights. Douglas enjoyed being a special caretaker of one spoiled dachshund, Charles, and many furry feline friends. Most of all, he was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was known by many as a true gentleman. He will be dearly missed. All funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 3110 Greenwood Ave., Colonial Heights, Va. 23834, the Disabled American Veterans Charity, at www.dav.org
, or to the SPCA of Colonial Heights, 104 Pickwick Ave., Colonial Heights, Va. 23834.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.