Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Douglas Ted Adams
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA
ADAMS, Douglas Ted, 76, of Hopewell, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. Born in Brunswick, Ga., he was the son of the late Hollis Ted Adams and Pat Rust Adams. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Rebecca Hale Adams; daughter, Jenny Webb (Eddie); granddaughters, Christina Hottinger (Matt) and Katelyn Holtsclaw; grandson, Jordan Holtsclaw (Summer); great-granddaughters, Austyn, Skylynn and Charlotte; sisters, Holly Barnes, Linda Nelson (Steve) and Beth Hardin (Robert); numerous nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Lynda Phelps (Fred). Douglas proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Staff Sergeant from 1964 to 1969 during the Vietnam Conflict; he went on to work as a connector with Ironworker Local #28. He was a faithful member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Colonial Heights. Douglas enjoyed being a special caretaker of one spoiled dachshund, Charles, and many furry feline friends. Most of all, he was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was known by many as a true gentleman. He will be dearly missed. All funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 3110 Greenwood Ave., Colonial Heights, Va. 23834, the Disabled American Veterans Charity, at www.dav.org, or to the SPCA of Colonial Heights, 104 Pickwick Ave., Colonial Heights, Va. 23834.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
doug and i had alot of good times doing double giant swings on the high bar in parades and shows -thoughts and prayers are with you
roger dancy
Friend
June 22, 2021
Becky, what a gentleman Doug is. Praying that God will just surround you with his peace & comfort. Love you.
Billie Thompson
June 21, 2021
Mrs. Adams, All Marines mourn the loss of your husband, Staff Sergeant Douglas Ted Adams, USMC. You and your family remain in our thoughts and prayers. Semper Fidelis, Don Gardner
Major General Donald R. Gardner, USMC, (Ret)
June 21, 2021
Enjoyed connecting with you in local 28. RIP. Your friend of 60 yrs "Moose"
Ed lindenmuth
Friend
June 21, 2021
It´s been a long time since Doug and I ran thru the woods , played with weights and I listened to him try to learn to play the trumpet. R.I. P. My friend
Jerry Charvat
Friend
June 20, 2021
Becky, we were so sorry to learn of Doug´s untimely passing having just seen both of you in church last Sunday. Please know that we are holding you in prayers for peace and comfort.
Linda and Tom Cairns
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results