WATSON, Douglas Bruce, Sr., 70, of Chesterfield, died November 15, 2020, peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bristol, Va., on November 27, 1949 to Frank D. Watson Jr. and Pearl Lane, both of whom preceded him in death. He was also predeceased by his sister, Donna Brown; and his stepson, Michael Patterson. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Christi Kaye Watson; along with their children, Douglas B. Watson Jr. (Sheree), Tiffany Keenan (Andrew), Jane Stanley (Kenny); his brothers, Frank D. Watson III (Patty) and Van Kent Watson; his grandchildren, Josh Watson, Robert Watson, Lindsey Voltz (BJ), Alec Lichtenstien (Megan); and his great-grandson, Joseph. Doug graduated from Manchester High School in 1968 and was active in music and theater. After high school, he became a Chesterfield County Police Officer and then served his country four years in the Army as a Military Police Officer. Upon returning to Virginia, Doug became a police officer for Maguire VA Hospital. He owned his own flooring business, The Floor Doctor, before joining Old Dominion Floor Company (1991 to 2004) while continuing in community theatre at The Swift Creek Mill Playhouse. He attended John Leland Center for Theological Studies (Class of 2010) and became Pastor of Stockton Memorial Baptist Church. Doug semi-retired and worked as a hearse driver for Bliley's Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, public visitation hours will held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Stockton Memorial Baptist Church, 5100 Claypointe Rd., Chesterfield. A private memorial service will be held for the family. The public is welcome to view the Memorial Service via livestream on Doug's Facebook page at 3 p.m. the same day. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Stockton Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 4153, Midlothian, Va. 23112.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.