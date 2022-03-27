Menu
Douglas Gilman
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
Visitation
Mar, 28 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bliley's - Staples Mill
GILMAN, Douglas, 69, of Montpelier/Ashland, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carole Gilman; and sister-in-law, Gayle Gilman. Survivors include his father, Garland Gilman; sisters, Sue Studds (Tony), Tracie Haggerty; brother, Dennis Gilman; niece, Catie Haggerty; and nephews, Sean Haggerty and Christopher Gilman; along with many friends in the Ashland area.

Doug lived his life on his own terms and made lots of friends along his journey. There will be a viewing at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Monday, March 28, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. and a graveside service at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in Doug's memory to the Ashland Volunteer Rescue Squad, 203 Duncan Street, Ashland, Va. 23005.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
