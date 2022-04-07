HOLLAND, Douglas "Doug", 71, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 4, 2022, after a year long battle with a progressive form of Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joanne Wawrzyniak Holland; his sons, Scott D. Holland (Trish) of Florida and Jason E. Holland of Virginia; his grandsons, Douglas S. Holland (Susan) and Nicholas D. Holland of Florida; his great-grandson, Caleb J. Holland of Florida; his brothers, John W. (Kay) of Virginia, Patrick H. (Tina) of Florida and Michael R. (Sandy) of New York; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. He worked for G.E. and Genworth Financial in Richmond, Va. as a senior IT systems analyst, from which he retired. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Church of the Redeemer.