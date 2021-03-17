HORTON, Douglas Lee, 71, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away the morning of Sunday, January 17, 2021, at home after a noble battle with cancer. Doug was born in Suffolk, Va., on September 15, 1949 to Eldridge P. Horton and Martha "Gray" Horton. He graduated from Virginia Tech in 1971. He wed his high school sweetheart, Brenda on August 22, 1971 in Suffolk, Va. They moved to Richmond, where he dedicated 40 years as a civil engineer for the Structure & Bridge Department of VDOT. Doug served faithfully as a member, deacon and beloved Sunday school teacher at Oak Hall Baptist Church. After retirement, Doug served with Gideon's preparing their monthly newsletter. He made homemade cards to give on various occasions. Doug was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Horton; and sister-in-law, Sherry Horton. Left to cherish his memory are devoted wife of 49 years, Brenda W. Horton; son, Jason Horton; daughter, Tiffany Hertel and husband, Steven; grandchildren, Haden and Miles Hertel, who always brought a smile to his face. He is also survived by brother, Jerry Horton; sister-in-law, Betty Horton; sister-in-law, Kathy Winslow; brother-in-law, Jay Winslow; uncle, Darrell Lee; cousin, Larry Dilday; and other relatives. The family extends a special thank you to Bon Secours Hospice Care for their care during Doug's brief illness. Memorial contributions can be made to Gideons International or Oak Hall Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Oak Hall Baptist Church, 1877 Old Hanover Rd., Sandston, Va. 23150.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2021.
I am sad to learn of Doug's passing. I worked many years with him in Structure and Bridge Division. He was a very kind man and always willing to help out.
Dale Crabtree
March 23, 2021
Brenda
I am so sorry to hear about Doug. Just wanted to let you know you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Lynn Mesco
March 21, 2021
So sorry to hear of Doug's passing. Never saw the guy without a smile on his face and his laugh was infectious. One of the nicest people on the planet and back in the day, a tremendous athlete.
Lyle Browning
March 17, 2021
Doug was figuratively and literally a giant in the Structure & Bridge community. I considered him a mentor and friend.
Thomas Lester
March 17, 2021
I remember Doug from when I was a child at Oak Hall Baptist Church with my Grandparents George and Ruby Powell. They have long passed but they thought so much of Doug and his wife Brenda. My thoughts and prayers go out to you all.
Carol Lynn Walton Keenan
March 17, 2021
I worked with Doug for many years in the Bridge office and am saddened to hear of his passing although I know he is with the Lord. I was always impressed by his extensive knowledge but even more so with his ability to pass it along to others and he was just a fun person to be around.