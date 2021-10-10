OLIVER, Douglas Nelson, age 69, of Crozier, Va., passed away at home unexpectedly on Monday, September 6, 2021 with his love, Joyce, by his side. She considered Doug her everything. Douglas is survived by his partner of almost 30 years, Joyce Housden; her son, Michael Housden, wife, Jennifer and their children, Katherine Anne and Andrew; his son, Christopher Oliver, wife, Julie and his grandchildren, Caleb, Claira, EdieJane and JosieJane on the way; his daughter, Alison O'Connell, husband, Tom and his grandchildren, Bryce, Wyatt and Avery; his brother, Robert (Bobby) Oliver Jr.; and sister, Diane Oliver. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Oliver Sr., Margaret Oliver-Woolridge; and sister, Pamela Oliver-Hale. Douglas was born December 19, 1951 to Robert Oliver Sr. and Margaret Worth-Oliver in Richmond, Va. Throughout Doug's early working years, he explored various opportunities, including working as an electrical assistant, building superintendent and he even owned his own small business. His latter working years were spent working in various capacities as a head custodian for Huguenot Road Baptist Church in Richmond, before retiring just a few short years ago. Doug spent his life enjoying a wide array of activities, including fishing, racing slotcars, metal detecting, gardening and fish-keeping. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time and making memories with family, friends and loved ones. Doug was a loving, gentle and compassionate father, partner, companion and friend. He will be dearly missed and forever be held close in the hearts of those near to him. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.